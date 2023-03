The tasting room at this small winery is in a converted blacksmith’s; there’s also a range of grappa to sample. Game drives to see wildebeest, zebras and a variety of antelope are available and include a wine tasting in the vineyards. Bookings are essential for the drives. The restaurant, Racine, has a lovely deck overhanging a stream. It's walkable from the town if you don't mind the uphill slog.