French Huguenots settled in this spectacular valley over 300 years ago, bringing their vines with them. Ever since, this Winelands town has clung to its French roots, and July visitors will find that Bastille Day is celebrated here. Franschhoek bills itself as the country’s gastronomic capital, and you’ll certainly have a tough time deciding where to eat. Plus, with a clutch of art galleries, wine farms and stylish guesthouses thrown in, it really is one of the loveliest towns in the Cape.
There’s enough to keep you occupied for a full day at this vast estate just west of Franschhoek. As well as tastings of the superb shiraz range, wine…
This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing…
In addition to tastings and sales, various heritage tours are available at this excellent winery. The museum here covers Cape history and tells the Solms…
The bright, modern, barn-like tasting room has comfy couches strewn around – you can either take your tasters to enjoy at leisure or sit at the bar for a…
The tasting room at this small winery is in a converted blacksmith’s; there’s also a range of grappa to sample. Game drives to see wildebeest, zebras and…
If you're all wined out, check out the amazing collection of classic cars here. There are 80 mint-condition automobiles on show, from a 1903 Ford Model A…
This museum celebrates South Africa’s Huguenots and houses the genealogical records of their descendants. Behind the main complex is a pleasant cafe, in…
A beautifully revamped, 18th-century manor house that is home to a stylish restaurant and a splendid gallery showcasing contemporary South African art…
