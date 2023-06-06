Franschhoek

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Panorama of a vineyard in the south of Franschhoek close to Cape Town. South Africa

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

French Huguenots settled in this spectacular valley over 300 years ago, bringing their vines with them. Ever since, this Winelands town has clung to its French roots, and July visitors will find that Bastille Day is celebrated here. Franschhoek bills itself as the country’s gastronomic capital, and you’ll certainly have a tough time deciding where to eat. Plus, with a clutch of art galleries, wine farms and stylish guesthouses thrown in, it really is one of the loveliest towns in the Cape.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wine farm in Franschhoek, Western Cape South Africa - Image of La Motte wine estate with young grape vines, roses and lavender plants

    La Motte

    Franschhoek

    There’s enough to keep you occupied for a full day at this vast estate just west of Franschhoek. As well as tastings of the superb shiraz range, wine…

  • "Boschendal vineyard, Cape Winelands, Western Cape, South Africa."

    Boschendal

    Franschhoek

    This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing…

  • Solms-Delta

    Solms-Delta

    Franschhoek

    In addition to tastings and sales, various heritage tours are available at this excellent winery. The museum here covers Cape history and tells the Solms…

  • Leopard's Leap

    Leopard's Leap

    Franschhoek

    The bright, modern, barn-like tasting room has comfy couches strewn around – you can either take your tasters to enjoy at leisure or sit at the bar for a…

  • Chamonix

    Chamonix

    Franschhoek

    The tasting room at this small winery is in a converted blacksmith’s; there’s also a range of grappa to sample. Game drives to see wildebeest, zebras and…

  • Franschhoek Motor Museum

    Franschhoek Motor Museum

    Franschhoek

    If you're all wined out, check out the amazing collection of classic cars here. There are 80 mint-condition automobiles on show, from a 1903 Ford Model A…

  • Huguenot Memorial Museum

    Huguenot Memorial Museum

    Franschhoek

    This museum celebrates South Africa’s Huguenots and houses the genealogical records of their descendants. Behind the main complex is a pleasant cafe, in…

  • Grande Provence

    Grande Provence

    Franschhoek

    A beautifully revamped, 18th-century manor house that is home to a stylish restaurant and a splendid gallery showcasing contemporary South African art…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Franschhoek

A fantastically bright mural covers one of two remaining stone walls of a ruined home in Kylemore. A large tree climbs into the sky behind it, with the mountains looming in the distance © Simon Richmond / Lonely Planet

Art

Cycling the mission villages of the Cape Winelands

Aug 29, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Franschhoek with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Franschhoek