In addition to tastings and sales, various heritage tours are available at this excellent winery. The museum here covers Cape history and tells the Solms-Delta story from the perspective of farm workers throughout the years. On the culinary side, there’s Fyndraai Restaurant, serving original dishes inspired by the Cape's varied cultures and using herbs from the on-site indigenous garden. You can also opt for a picnic (adult/child R235/75), to be enjoyed along an enchanting riverside trail.