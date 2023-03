The bright, modern, barn-like tasting room has comfy couches strewn around – you can either take your tasters to enjoy at leisure or sit at the bar for a slightly more formal affair. The large lawns have a jungle gym for kids, while the rotisserie restaurant (11.30am to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday) is very popular with families. You pay by weight, but you can budget for around R150 per person. Cooking classes are available once a month – booking ahead is essential.