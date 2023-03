Perched at the end of a rutted road, Marianne has a light-filled tasting room and a scenic balcony on which to sip. You can try pairing wine with biltong (R95) or a selection of sweets (R65). Wine buffs should book ahead for the vertical tasting (R200) – four vintages of the flagship Floreal, a red blend.

There's a restaurant and accommodation on the premises if you can't tear yourself away.