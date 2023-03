A short drive from the centre of Stellenbosch, this wine estate is also great for families: kids can enjoy the petting farm, lawn games and a juice and candy pairing while the grown ups enjoy the wine blending experience (R150 per person). Reservations are essential.

Middelvlei is also known for its braai (barbeque) restaurant serving traditional South African fare like boerewors (farmer's sausage), sosatie (spiced chicken kebabs) and potbrood (bread baked in an iron pot).