Other than tastings, there's lots of kid-friendly fun, including a chance to meet the workforce of ducks that help keep the vineyards pest- and pesticide-free. There's also plenty for adults including the opportunity to blend your own tea, coffee, wine and olive oil (R250 per experience). Picnics (adult/child R450/125) can be nibbled on the lawns or in the old barn, and there's a popular market on Sundays, featuring food, crafts and an awesome kids' area.