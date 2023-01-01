18 Gangster Museum

Gangsterism is the blight of the Cape Flats, and this innovative living museum shows the treacherous path that too many in these communities follow into the gangs and, ultimately, prison. Hoping to persuade local youths to choose a more positive path, the shipping-container museum's exhibits are curated by ex-offenders, who share their real-life experiences. There's text, images and a replica prison cell. Entrance is on a 45- to 60-minute guided tour; book ahead.

The museum also offers a half-day walking, cycling and taxi tour (R750), incorporating the museum alongside a visit to a reformed gangster's house, Khayelitsha Mall and Lookout Hill, as well as a braai (barbecue) lunch. Transport can be organised from the city centre if needed.