Blaauwklippen

Stellenbosch

This rustic, 300-year-old estate with several fine Cape Dutch buildings is known for its excellent red wines, particularly its cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel. There’s a wine and chocolate pairing option (R135) and lunch is available (mains R75 to R135). On Sundays there's a popular market with food, crafts and horse-and-carriage rides around the estate.

