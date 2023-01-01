The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic wines and ecofriendly farming methods – take a two-hour guided walk (10am and 4.30pm, R710 with two-course lunch/dinner) around the estate to learn more. Horse riding (R750 with lunch) is also offered, and if you’re feeling particularly flush you could fly in from Cape Town by helicopter (R11,250 per person with six-course meal).

The restaurant is one of the Winelands' best and advance bookings are recommended.