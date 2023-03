There's lots going on here apart from excellent wine-making, such as growing olives and producing Havoc Brew craft beers, which you can enjoy with a pizza in the beer garden (11am to 6pm Wednesday to Sunday). The restaurant is open daily (9am to 4pm).

The site's historic quarry (www.thequarry.co.za), with a fish-stocked dam, hosts open-air events such as concerts and film screenings. You can fish for bass, trout and more, as well as picnic and braai (barbecue) here.