Intaka means ‘bird’ in Xhosa and you can see 120 feathered species, as well as 200-plus plant species, at this 1600-sq-metre wetland reserve. Learn about the wetlands and a host of green subjects in the Sustainability Area and Eco-Centre, from where you can take a 40-minute ferry ride through the canals that circle the island, or follow the 2km walking trail.

You'll see the reserve's protected salt pans and man-made section, where the water in the Century City development's canal network is purified.