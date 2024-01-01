Jetty 1

Green Point & ­Waterfront

Preserved as a small museum is the Waterfront’s Jetty 1, from where boats sailed to Robben Island when it was a prison. You can view the tiny holding cells here (similar to the cells on the island), with hard beds and empty benches in the waiting room. On the walls are copies of applications for visitors' permits.

