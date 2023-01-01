The Springbok Experience

You don't have to be rugby crazy to enjoy this attraction, which celebrates the history of rugby in South Africa and, in particular, the trials and triumphs of the national team, the Springboks. There are several interactive displays (one purports to show whether you'd make the grade as a Springbok player), and the historical aspects – including the international boycotts of the team during apartheid – are covered in detail.

Adults get a voucher with their entrance ticket for a free pint of lager in a nearby restaurant.