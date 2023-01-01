Here’s your chance to have your photo taken with Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Larger-than-life statues of both men, designed by the artist Claudette Schreuders, stand beside those of two other South African Nobel Prize winners – Nkosi Albert Luthuli and FW de Klerk.

Also here is the Peace and Democracy sculpture by Noria Mahasa, which symbolises the contribution of women and children to the struggle. It’s etched with pertinent quotes by each of the great men, translated into all the major languages of the country.