Welcome to Medellín
The city sprawls north and south along the valley floor; slums hug the upper reaches of the hills. True to its paisa (people of Antioquia) roots, Medellín affects an indifference to the rest of Colombia, putting on metropolitan airs and looking overseas for inspiration for its next great public-works projects.
Top experiences in Medellín
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Medellín activities
Pablo Escobar Historical Tour of Medellín
In 1975 and with a personal net worth of more than $25 billion, Pablo Escobar was the 7th-richest man in the world. His successful drug operation had allowed him to own luxurious residences, expensive cars and even airplanes. Although Escobar was held on charges such as murder, bombing, drug smuggling and money laundering, he was depicted at home in Colombia as a Robin Hood-type hero. He spent millions of dollars building schools, hospitals and churches in Western Colombia, giving back to the poorer communities in Medellín. On this guided sightseeing tour, learn about his life at three historical sites. First, visit the Monaco Building, which was bombed by the rival Cali cartel in an assassination attempt on Pablo Escobar's family. Then, head over to the house where, on December 2nd, 1993, he was shot and killed by Colombian special forces. Finally, make your way to your third stop – Pablo Escobar's grave, located just on the outskirts of Medellín.
Private Pablo Escobar Godfather Tour in Medellin
This tour is the most sought in Medellin and the most controversial, since there are mixed feelings, myths, and opinions regarding the Godfather of the Medellin Cartel. Only top insider guides, experts in the subject matter, will reveal "Real" information and stories that you wont hear elsewhere! They will convey and furnish you facts in a non-biased manner, enabling you to formulate your own opinion and perception.Pablo Escobar went from being a common car thief to being the second richest man during his life time, only second to the Sultan of Brunei. Revered by many who saw him as the Colombian Robin Hood who built hospitals, churches, soccer fields, schools, and a barrio for under privileged, impoverished people. Hated by his rivals that included politicians, Los Pepe's, the Cali Cartel, and thousands of victims family members. This tour departs daily, you have the option to be picked up at your hotel at 9:00am or 1:30pm by a private driver/ licensed tour expert and transportation in a new, comfortable, and spacious vehicle for your party only.The Pablo Escobar Godfather tour is the most sought out private tour here in Medellin! Experience an emotional roller coaster ride with an insider, expert guide that will make your stomach churn with privileged information that enables you to feel the sensation of living in that turbulent moment! This one of a kind thrilling tour takes you to a church sanctuary where the Virgin Mary appeared and where Pablo Escobar and his murderous hit men would go to mass to have their bullets blessed and to pray to the Virgin for "perfect hits!" Be exposed to the Monaco building known as the building of terror, where the war between the Cali Cartel and Medellin Cartel started. You'll stand in the same ground where two massive bombs exploded! Visit his last house where he lived and was murdered on the roof, the cemetery where he is buried in the outskirts of Medellin, and one of his favorite restaurants where you can relish lunch!To include the upgrade tour option to LA CATEDRAL, scroll down during the booking and select that option. Please note that with La Catedral option, the tour will be an hour longer than the regular tour.Book now and reserve your spot, you don´t want to miss this!
El Peñol and Guatape Private Tour from Medellin
Our friendly and professional tour guide picks you up at your hotel at 9:00 am. From there you will be transported in a new, comfortable, and private SUV or new spacious vehicle with air condition, tinted windows, and insurance, to the Great Rock of El Peñol, considered by many the best view of the world.Lay back and relax while your completely fluent tour professional delights you with all the intricacies of our land, history, and culture. It's a two hour drive to the town of El Peñol. You will be accompanied by your local, certified tour guide all the way to the top of the rock, making stops along the way to indulge yourselves with incredible views. Our next stop will be in the picturesque town of Guatape, where homes and businesses are intricately brimming with vibrant colors! Two blocks away from the town plaza, we will go to our next destination, the promenade, were you will enjoy a brief stroll, caressed by the cool breeze of the lake. You'll relish lunch at one of the many restaurants by the water (own expense). There is an optional party boat ride around the lake that you can take, depending on time and on how quickly guests take to go to the top of the rock and back down. Afterwards, you will visit the phoenix, church rock structure, and the replica of the town of El Peñol. From there, you pass through Marinilla, Rionegro, Llano Grande, where you will encounter beautiful lands with perfect climates, and appreciate nature intertwined with new dwellings, and much more.Last, you will be dropped off at your hotel at approximately 4:45pm, depending on traffic and climate conditions. Guests that choose the full tour plus the "Waterfall option" will be dropped off a little later.Book in advance, you don't want to miss out, this tour is a must if you are in Medellin.
Full-Day Guatapé (Pueblo de Zocalos) from Medellín
Depart from Medellin in the morning and make your first stop in a small town called Guarne, where you'll Antioquian hot chocolate or coffee and a traditional arepa with homemade farm cheese for breakfast.From there, you'll proceed to a small town called Marinilla, where you'll spend 30 minutes visiting the town square and local historical sites. After that, you'll have another brief stop in the small town of Peñol before arriving at one of the area's top attractions, Peñol Rock (La Piedra del Peñol). There, you'll have the opportunity to climb more than 700 stairs to reach the top of this popular landmark and enjoy sweeping vistas of Guatape Lake and the surrounding mountains. After lunch, your tour guide will lead you on an informative historical walk through the picturesque pueblo of Guatape, visiting Calle de los Recuerdos, Plaza de los Zocalos, Guatape Lake Boardwalk, and the town square and historic cathedral. There is also programmed into the tour free time in Guatape for the visitor to explore the city on their own if desired. Arrive back in Medellin between 6:00pm and 7:00pm depending on highway conditions.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Cartagena Airport
A representative will pick you up from your Cartagena hotel and take you to Rafael Núñez (Medellín) International Airport with enough time to make your departure flight back home.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Cartagena hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Jardin Coffee Plantation Tour from Medellin, Mountaintop Lunch
After hotel pickup, drive approximately 2 hours through the lush green Medellín mountains surrounding the sustainable coffee plantations of Jardín. Upon arrival at a coffee farm, you’ll learn about the production cycle, starting with careful collection and selection of the finest beans. Listen as your expert guide informs your group about Colombia's unique climate and varied landscapes that provide the perfect growing conditions for gourmet coffee beans. Next, head to a roastery and be captivated by the different roasting techniques; you’ll learn the packing secrets that enable local families to deliver the best coffee from their plantations to your cup. Hear tales about Colombia’s coffee history and culture as you take note of the diverse flavors during a gourmet coffee-tasting demonstration. Take in the views of picturesque Jardín, a typical and traditional coffee town of Antioquia, while riding a cable car to the top of a small mountain. Surrounded by coffee plantations and views of the village, enjoy a traditional lunch featuring local ingredients at the restaurant atop the mountain. After lunch, descend to Jardín and visit a coffee bar in the center of the town square, where you can order a delicious beverage. If you’d like, browse the factory store and gift shop for souvenirs (including coffee!) before return transport to your hotel in Medellín. Please note: Your guide will ensure that there are stops along the way and recommend the best places to enjoy a traditional snack or beverage (own expense).