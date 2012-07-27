Private Pablo Escobar Godfather Tour in Medellin

This tour is the most sought in Medellin and the most controversial, since there are mixed feelings, myths, and opinions regarding the Godfather of the Medellin Cartel. Only top insider guides, experts in the subject matter, will reveal "Real" information and stories that you wont hear elsewhere! They will convey and furnish you facts in a non-biased manner, enabling you to formulate your own opinion and perception.Pablo Escobar went from being a common car thief to being the second richest man during his life time, only second to the Sultan of Brunei. Revered by many who saw him as the Colombian Robin Hood who built hospitals, churches, soccer fields, schools, and a barrio for under privileged, impoverished people. Hated by his rivals that included politicians, Los Pepe's, the Cali Cartel, and thousands of victims family members. This tour departs daily, you have the option to be picked up at your hotel at 9:00am or 1:30pm by a private driver/ licensed tour expert and transportation in a new, comfortable, and spacious vehicle for your party only.The Pablo Escobar Godfather tour is the most sought out private tour here in Medellin! Experience an emotional roller coaster ride with an insider, expert guide that will make your stomach churn with privileged information that enables you to feel the sensation of living in that turbulent moment! This one of a kind thrilling tour takes you to a church sanctuary where the Virgin Mary appeared and where Pablo Escobar and his murderous hit men would go to mass to have their bullets blessed and to pray to the Virgin for "perfect hits!" Be exposed to the Monaco building known as the building of terror, where the war between the Cali Cartel and Medellin Cartel started. You'll stand in the same ground where two massive bombs exploded! Visit his last house where he lived and was murdered on the roof, the cemetery where he is buried in the outskirts of Medellin, and one of his favorite restaurants where you can relish lunch!To include the upgrade tour option to LA CATEDRAL, scroll down during the booking and select that option. Please note that with La Catedral option, the tour will be an hour longer than the regular tour.Book now and reserve your spot, you don´t want to miss this!