Medellín is a cultural phoenix. Once considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world, Colombia’s second-biggest metropolis has rebuilt itself into one of the continent’s most fashionable. It’s a high-energy hub that endears itself to travelers looking for all of the trappings of big city life: a hip art scene, historical museums, international cuisine, and a nightlife scene that won’t quit.

But even among its lofty modern towers and innovative high-tech transportation system, rural influences are never far away. Traditional paisa culture permeates the continually evolving mountain neighborhoods that were founded by farming families from across the region, most notably in the art, traditions, and the filling “bandeja paisa” served throughout its 16 comunas.

With its permanent spring-like weather, superb restaurants, vibrant street art, and pumping bachata and salsa clubs, it’s easy to see why many travelers spend much longer here than planned. Here are nine of the best ways to make the most of your time.

Advertisement

Catch a fútbol match at Estadio Girardot – the largest in Medellín – where the teams Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellín play their home games. SL-Photography/Shutterstock

1. Go to a fútbol game at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Fútbol is part of Medellín's lifeblood — the fervor here gives Europe a run for its, well, euro. Respectfully, it might even outdo the continent. And there’s really no way to truly get it until you actually go to one of the games.

The city has two big teams: Deportivo Independiente Medellín, which is known as 'El Poderoso de la Montaña' and wear red and blue; and Atlético Nacional, Colombia's most successful side, sporting a green kit. It isn’t uncommon to see fans painting their faces in the team colors, and the celebratory nature of the games spills out beyond the stadium and into the city’s streets and pubs. Fans even have signature chants — all of which are loudly sung in unison — dedicated to their team. Both play at the 44,000-seat Estadio Atanasio Girardot, and grabbing a ticket to a game is a must.

2. Dance the tango at Salon Malaga

It’s a long way from Buenos Aires, but tango has long been dear to the hearts of paisas and remains the rhythm of choice for many older residents of Medellín. After tango icon Carlos Gardel was killed in a fiery plane crash at the city’s Olaya Herrera airport, the sentimental links between Medellín and the genre were indelibly etched.

A good introduction to paisa tango culture can be found at Salon Malaga in the city center. Vintage photos line the walls of this nearly 70-year-old institution, where old-timers meet to enjoy classic tangos and boleros over coffee or wine. After a few glasses, the room erupts in a chorus, singing along to their favorites and taking to the floor with a move or two.

Planning tip: If the tango bug bites, come back to Medellín in the summer for the annual International Tango Festival. More than 1,000 dancers descend upon the city to celebrate the art of the tango with performances and events in every corner of Medellín.

3. Gawk at all the vivid street art in Comuna 13

Of all the 16 comunas in Medellín, San Javier (more commonly referred to as Comuna 13) is one of the more notorious. Crawling up the west hills of the city with stacks of brick and cement homes, the area was once mired in violence at the hands of guerrilla groups, the army, and police. But throughout the years, Comuna 13 worked to rid itself of those influences and dangers. Today, it’s one of Medellín’s hottest attractions, with waves of visitors strolling through its carnival-like main boulevard, taking in the street art and local hip-hop performers, drinking cocktails, and admiring the spectacular views.

Planning tip: The best way to experience Comuna 13’s winding and often confusing alleyways and streets is through one of the tours led by a local resident. You can book one of these tours through Roam Colombia.

Advertisement

The bandeau paisa has beans, pork rinds, sausage, beef, and other sides. Yuki Mao/Getty Images

4. Start your day the Medellín way — order a bandeja paisa

Antioquia’s favorite dish — the bandeja paisa — is a gut-busting collection of beans, pork rinds, sausage, ground beef, and assorted other sides. It’s a dish Colombians take pride in and is a symbol of warmth and hospitality.

The bandeja began as a filling and nourishing platter that could sustain Antoquoia’s farmers throughout a long day of laborious work. Today, it’s a frequent morning-after meal for those nursing a hangover courtesy of Medellín raucous nightlife scene and a gut-busting start to the day for the working crowd.

Local tip: You can find some of the city’s best versions of bandeja paisa at El Rancherito. There are several locations throughout the city.

In Plaza Botero, you can see 23 sculptures by the artist. Alejo Miranda/Shutterstock

5. Tour Fernando Botero’s public works

Instantly identifiable by their voluptuous curves, the unconventionally proportioned subjects of Antioquian artist Fernando Botero are famed around the globe. But Medellín houses the definitive collection of his works, most of which are found in open spaces and are free to enjoy.

Head to Plaza Botero, where you’ll get a crash course on the artist’s works via the 23 sculptures in this lively little park. Nearby, you’ll also find the Torso de Mujer, better known locally as La Gorda — one of Botero’s most iconic works.

But of all the artist's sculptures, the work that is most emblematic of the modern history of Medellín is found in Parque San Antonio, where two versions of El Pájaro can be found. The original was mangled by a terrorist bomb that killed 23 concertgoers in 1995, while right beside it stands a new version, especially crafted by the defiant artist who demanded the two pieces stand side by side.

6. Stock up on trendy kicks at the Palacio Nacional Mall

Once the administrative headquarters for the Department of Antioquia, Palacio Nacional housed Medellín's courts, judicial offices, and postal services for years. The building slowly deteriorated throughout the 1980s until its bronze and iron handiwork, high reliefs, intricate woodwork, stained glass, and Art Deco lamps were restored to its full glory in 1993 — as a shopping center. It’s a sight to behold: floor upon floor of shops devoted to the hottest sneaker trends, custom-made T-shirts and hats filled with vendors rushing from shop fronts to their storage. The juxtaposition of old-world and new is enough to give anyone whiplash.

Local tip: Surprise — an excellent gallery hides amongs Palacio Nacional’s piles of vendors. The top three floors are home to 45 art galleries with more than 1,500 works of Colombian art. The pieces rotate every two months, paving a path for visitors to discover new artists.

Take the Metrocable for a high view of the city. Sergio Lubezky/500px

7. Take the soaring Metrocable to Parque Arvi

Located in the Santa Elena district, Parque Arví protects a huge swathe of mountain wilderness high above the Valle de Aburra and is a peaceful escape from the busy streets of Medellín. It covers more than 1750 hectares of gently undulating terrain at a chilly 2500m. You can enjoy the park in a variety of ways: take a guided hike through the forest paths, jump on a bike and cycle your way through the trees, do a little bird-watching (there are over 70 species that call Parque Arvi home), or simply enjoy a picnic in the fresh mountain air.

Getting there is one of the best parts. Hop onto the Metrocable, a sky-high lift that climbs above the densely populated neighborhoods before soaring over the edge of the valley and gliding above the treetops to Parque Arví’s visitors center.

Local tip: Plan a weekday visit when the most visited parts of the park are usually very quiet. On weekends, the park can get busy, and you may have to wait for a while at the cable car station.

8. Hop on a chiva and warm up for Medellín's nightlife

In the early 20th century, chivas were used to transport people and goods throughout rural Colombia. Today, they do a different kind of transport, moving partygoers around the barrios as they dance on board late into the night. In the middle of Medellín buzzing nightlife centers, it isn’t unusual to spot a few of these colorful open-air buses — painted in the colors of the Colombian flag, you can’t miss them. The pulsating strobe lights and loud, thumping dance music are also dead giveaways. Medellín's de facto party buses are a great way to kick off a long night of club hopping and salsa dancing.

Climb to the top of El Peñol in Guatapé for some seriously beautiful views. AdvertisingGroup/Shutterstock

9. Climb the 740 steps to the top of the Piedra de Peñol

About a two-hour drive east from Medellín is Guatapé, a charming little vacation town surrounded by glittering lakes. On the road into the town is the immense Piedra del Peñol, a 200m-high granite monolith that dominates the landscape. You’ll spot the rock from the highway well before you arrive – it juts out from the gently rolling green hills like a craggy thumb.

Climbing to the top of the rock is a feat within itself — a brick and concrete staircase with 740 steps rises up through a broad fissure in the side of the rock to the summit. There, you’ll find snack bars selling fruit juice, ice cream, and salpicón (fruit salad in watermelon juice), which hit the spot after the tiring ascent. But there’s another reward at the end: a breathtaking 360-degree view of the reservoir and Guatapé’s surrounding countryside (although the stairs might have something to do with the “breathtaking” part).

Planning tip: Piedra del Peñol is open from 8am-5pm and costs 20,000 COP (about $5 USD). Plan to get there when it first opens to avoid the crowds that jam up the stairs.