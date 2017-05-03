Welcome to Stockholm
Stockholmers call their city 'beauty on water'. But despite the well-preserved historic core, Stockholm is no museum piece: it's modern, dynamic and ever-changing.
History
Stockholm's old town, Gamla Stan, is a saffron-and-spice vision from the storybooks: one of Europe’s most arresting historic hubs, with an imposing palace, looming cathedrals and razor-thin cobblestone streets. The name Stockholm was first recorded in a letter in 1252, written by Birger Jarl, one of the original founders (and whose name you'll see everywhere). Wandering the area today, it's easy to appreciate the old city's origins as a strategically placed fort designed to control the waterway between Lake Mälaren and the sea: Gamla Stan is surrounded by water and is ideally situated to encourage further explorations.
Ease of Travel
Though it's spread across 14 islands, Stockholm is surprisingly compact and easy to navigate. Bridges (both foot and vehicle-traffic) connect most of the islands; ferries and the tunnelbana (metro) link the rest. Public transport runs smoothly to every imaginable corner of the city and surroundings. It's also well adapted to wheelchair travel. English speakers will have no difficulty, as nearly all signs are written in both languages and most Swedes speak perfect English. Walking is often the best way to get around – check distances before setting out, as you might find you don't even need a bus or metro ticket.
Design
Stockholm’s beauty and fashion sense are legendary. Good design is simply a given – even the humblest coffee shop invests in attractive furniture, strategically placed greenery, sophisticated lighting and richly textured wall coverings. Hardcore fans of industrial design can choose from several museums that cover the subject, but it can be equally rewarding to hit the shops: whether you're looking for fashion trends, interior design or clever packaging, you're in luck, be it at the supermarket or the mall. Keep an eye out for no-fuss functionality, minimalism, natural-looking fabrics and big, bold prints.
Cuisine
Travellers will quickly discover that Stockholm is a city of food obsessives – no surprise given the bounty of ingredients it draws from the surrounding sea and farmlands. If a food trend appears anywhere in the world, Stockholm is on it: from raw food and açai breakfast bowls to truffle cheeseburgers and wood-fired pizza, all of which are executed with faithful attention to detail. As for traditional Swedish cooking, it's still going strong – fried herring, meatballs, toast skagen and sill with hardbread are all menu standards, although these days many chefs enjoy taking inventive new approaches to the classics.
Top experiences in Stockholm
Food and drink
Stockholm activities
Arlanda Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Travel from Arlanda International Airport to any one of 7 bus terminals in Stockholm City.Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.It's that easy! The bus will stop at the following bus terminals: Jarva KrogFrosundaHaga NorraHaga ForumNorra stationsgatanSt EriksplanFAC Airport Coaches City terminal - Stockholm City
The Original Stockholm Ghost Walk and Historical Tour
As the evening closes in, your experienced ghost-guide will light his lantern and lead you through a maze of forgotten courtyards, deserted alleyways and empty cobble-streets in search of the places where history meets mystery. Not only will you hear true accounts of ghosts, poltergeists and haunted places but also of murders, unsolved mysteries, myths and legends. Is your stomach strong enough for tales of disease and of public executions? On your tour, you will even have the chance to taste, as well as smell, medieval Stockholm as your guide brings the past back to life.Sensible, comfortable walking shoes are a must and remember to wrap-up extra warm between November and March. The haunting don't stop for bad weather and neither do we. Parental discretion is advised for children under the ages of 8.
Viking History Half-Day Tour from Stockholm
Start your tour with a pickup from your centrally located Stockholm hotel. Settle into your comfortable minivan for your journey north into Sweden’s beautiful interior as your driver-guide lifts the lid on the country’s Viking and medieval history.Your first stop is at Täby to see the Jarlabankes bro, an ancient Viking causeway. View the runic stones here and continue to Arkils Tingstad, the site of an age-old Viking assembly. Walk around the circles of ancient stones here — they were once used as seats by parliament members when they discussed disputes and laid down new laws for the area.Next, travel through the picturesque Vallentuna region to Granby, an important Viking settlement in around 400 to 500 AD. See the decoratively carved Granbyhällen, Sweden’s longest inscription in runic stone, and then enjoy a break of roughly an hour for lunch (own expense) at a nearby café. Travel to the medieval church at Orkesta (Orkesta Kyrka) to see its beautiful runic stones and 12th-century wall paintings, and then on through the picturesque Lunda region to Sweden’s oldest town, Sigtuna. Established in the 10th century, this charming place boasts narrow lanes, fine churches and many relics and runic stones from the Viking age. Enjoy time at your leisure to stroll around its historical sites and perhaps pick up some souvenirs at its many interesting craft shops and boutiques.Later, return to your minivan for your drive back to Stockholm. Your tour comes to an end with a hotel drop-off in the mid-afternoon.
Stockholm Food Tour
Meet your guide outside Östermalms Saluhall, Stockholm’s oldest food market. Many of its family-run food businesses have passed down through the generations, and the market’s interior remains little changed from centuries ago, with its woodcarvings still intact. Sample some tasty modern versions of traditional Swedish meatballs that are healthier than their counterparts, and then walk through Stureplan, Stockholm’s most exclusive square, to discover a part of the city often missed by visitors. Continue to Kungsgatan and dive into K25, an edgy, urban food court beloved by young locals. Sample some of the scrumptious seafood delicacies on offer here, washed down with a glass of white wine.Next comes Chokladfabriken, one of Stockholm’s favorite chocolate cafés. Try its popular hot chocolate made from 65% cocoa, dark Venezuela Criollo beans and cardamom. One sip and you’ll see why the locals rave about it!Continue to Hötorgshallen market to explore its tempting stalls, piled high with fresh produce and Swedish delicacies. Follow your guide to the P&B Delikatesser stand to sample a range of homemade products, such as cloudberry jam, chocolate-coated liquorice and natural truffles.Next, visit Husmans Deli to try its prize-winning artisan cheeses before heading for cured meat specialists, Fagel & Vilt. Swedes love cured game and have a particular penchant for smoked reindeer and elk salami. Try an assortment of the flavor-packed meats accompanied by the strong Swedish beer, Norrlands Guld, and some mouth-watering seasonal fruit from Lisbeth Janson Frukt & Grönt.From here, stroll to Gamla Stan (Old Town), admiring the colorful houses lining its cobbled lanes as you walk. After visiting a candy store to try a scrumptious Swedish candy stick, enjoy your final tasting at Under Kastajen, a popular purveyor of traditional breads. Dunk a kanelbullar (cinnamon roll) in your coffee here to enjoy your very own fika — the much-loved national ritual of a coffee break combined with a sweet treat!Your tour comes to an end after your fika when you say goodbye to your guide.
Arlanda Airport Shared Departure Transfer
Travel from any of the Stockholm stops listed to Arlanda International Airport.Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.It's that easy!
City Sightseeing Stockholm Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
One of the coolest cities in Scandinavia, if not in the world, Stockholm has something for everyone with world-class museums, cutting-edge shops and restaurants, all inside its beautiful urban archipelago. Steeped in Viking history, this vibrant city also has a fascinating past, and you can discover it all on your Stockholm hop-on hop-off tour. Aboard this City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus, admire top Stockholm attractions, such as must-visit Gamla Stan (the city’s gorgeous Old Town), and look out for the famous Royal Palace. Hop off at the Vasa Museum to see a meticulously restored Viking ship, or perhaps disembark at Kulturhutset to see exhibitions and concerts.With your 24-hour ticket, you can remain on the bus for the entire loop (40 minutes) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the 26 stops around the city to explore Stockholm’s numerous museums, gardens and squares.Stockholm Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Strömgatan Skeppsholmen Moderna Museet City Hall Vasagatan Ice Bar Hötorget Kungsträdgården Nybroplan Strandvägen Vasa Museum ABBA The Museum/ Gröna lund Skansen Historiska Museum Frihamnen Karlaplan Humlegården Stureplan Karl XII Torg Riddarholmskyrkan Kornhamnstorg Slussen SOFO Stadsgården Old Town Slottet/Royal Palace