Bohuslän is a fascinating corner of Sweden. Its distinctive rocky coastline is home to some 8000 weather-beaten, sun-baked islands and islets and probably an equal number of adorable red wooden fishing huts and harbour shopfronts. The landscape resembles few other parts of the world – maybe for that reason, the area is a favourite among artists. Don't forget your camera.

  • Exterior of Nordiska Akvarellmuseet at Skärhamn.

    Nordiska Akvarellmuseet

    Bohuslän

    Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors…

  • Rock carvings at Vitlycke museum, Sweden.

    Vitlycke Museum

    Bohuslän

    If you’re bewildered by the long-armed men, sexual imagery and goat-drawn chariots of Bohuslän's prolific Bronze Age rock carvings, drop by Vitlycke…

  • Two boats lie ashore on the North shore of South Koster Island (Sydkoster) with a view of the North Koster Island (Nordkoster) in Sweden.

    Koster Islands

    Bohuslän

    Boat trips run from Strömstad’s north harbour to the beautiful cluster of forested Koster Islands every 30 minutes from July to mid-August, less…

  • Carlstens Fästning

    Carlstens Fästning

    Bohuslän

    Looming over town, Carlstens Fästning is a fortress built in the 1660s after the Swedish takeover of Marstrand and Bohuslän. Marstrand's ice-free port was…

  • Stone-Ship Settings

    Stone-Ship Settings

    Bohuslän

    One of Sweden’s largest, most magnificent stone-ship settings (an oval of stones, shaped like a boat) lies 6km northeast of Strömstad. There are 49 stones…

  • Nordens Ark

    Nordens Ark

    Bohuslän

    Snow leopards, wolves and lynxes prowl Nordens Ark, a well-conceived safari park 12km northeast of Smögen. It shows off animals and plants from countries…

  • Käringön

    Käringön

    Bohuslän

    This picture-perfect island boasts plenty of good swimming holes, some complete with floats and trampolines for the enjoyment of those frolicking in the…

  • Skee Kyrka

    Skee Kyrka

    Bohuslän

    Open by appointment only (contact the tourist office), the Romanesque stone Skee Kyrka is about 6km east of Strömstad and has a 10th-century nave. There’s…

Hotels

Live like a lighthouse master in this new hotel on a remote Swedish island

Sep 29, 2020 • 2 min read

