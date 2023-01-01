Located about 2.5km northwest of the Old Town, buzzing, bayside Västra Hamnen represents the modern face of Malmö. It's a popular spot to stroll, sip coffee and browse boutiques, but mostly people come to marvel at the Öresund bridge and ogle the Turning Torso twisting its way skyward: it's beautiful and an engineering marvel, but one can't help feel it's out of place here.

Follow the seafront in a southerly direction for 2km and you'll come to Ribersborgs Kallbadhus and its eponymous beach; both are local institutions.