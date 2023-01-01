A short distance to the west of Malmöhus Slott, the Technology and Maritime museum is home to aircraft, vehicles, a horse-drawn tram, steam engines, and the amazing ‘U3’ walk-in submarine, outside the main building. The submarine was launched in Karlskrona in 1943 and decommissioned in 1967. Upstairs, a superb hands-on experiment room will keep kids (of all ages) suitably engrossed. Admission includes access to all the museums of the Malmö Museer conglomeration.
Teknikens och sjöfartens hus
Top choice in Malmö
