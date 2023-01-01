Erik of Pomerania built the first fortress here in 1436 but it was destroyed between 1534 and 1536 during a popular uprising in Skåne. After this rebellion, Denmark's King Christian III had the castle rebuilt in a Danish Gothic/Renaissance style, but his castle was devastated by fire in 1870. It lay in ruins until the 1930s when the functionalist, factory-like red-brick buildings were added to what remained of the main building and the intact gun towers, and Malmo Museer was born.

All of the furnishings you see today were added during the construction of the museum.

The Knight’s Hall contains various late-medieval and Renaissance exhibits, such as the regalia of the order of St Knut. The northwest cannon tower is an atmospheric mix of cannons and shiny armour. The old Kommendanthuset (Commandant’s House) arsenal, opposite the castle, hosts regular photography exhibitions.

The castle's most famous prisoner (from 1567 to 1573) was the Earl of Bothwell. Bothwell married Mary, Queen of Scots, but was forced to flee from Scotland after she was deposed. On reaching Europe, he was detained by the Danes until his death in 1578.

Guided tours in English run at 3pm from Wednesday through Sunday from July to the end of August. Admission to the Slott includes reciprocal admission to all of the Malmö Museer within it.