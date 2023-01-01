Ingeniously more of a shopping arcade disguised as a museum, the Form/Design Center is still an impressive showcase of design, architecture and art, featuring a central cobbled courtyard around which historic half-timbered houses have been converted into galleries and boutiques selling Scandi-cool art, fashion, crafts, toys and homewares and displaying ever-changing exhibitions. Pore over design magazines in the cafe and pick up one of the bicycle maps designed to guide you to design and architectural hot spots in the city.