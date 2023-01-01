Ingeniously more of a shopping arcade disguised as a museum, the Form/Design Center is still an impressive showcase of design, architecture and art, featuring a central cobbled courtyard around which historic half-timbered houses have been converted into galleries and boutiques selling Scandi-cool art, fashion, crafts, toys and homewares and displaying ever-changing exhibitions. Pore over design magazines in the cafe and pick up one of the bicycle maps designed to guide you to design and architectural hot spots in the city.
Form/Design Center
Malmö
