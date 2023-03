Since 1872, the 34,000-sq-metre King's Park in the shadow of Malmöhus Slott has been delighting Malmö's residents and visitors with its magnificent collection of more than 130 mature trees from around the world, as well as ponds, an organic vegetable garden and a fountain. It's a great spot for a picnic when the weather is fine. For those partial to a flutter, Malmö's only casino, the Cosmopol, is within the park bounds.