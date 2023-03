In the lovely Västra Hamnen area, you can't miss the eye-boggling Turning Torso, a futuristic skyscraper that twists through 90 degrees from bottom to top. Designed by Spaniard Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005, it's the tallest building in Scandinavia, at 190m. As the building is almost completely residential, it has no observation deck, but there are conference rooms on the top two floors, which are occasionally opened to the public.