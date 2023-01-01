This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large blue butterfly). For nature-lovers, it's well worth the travel time needed to get there. You can visit the island as a day trip (with 3½ hours ashore) or stay overnight.

From Klintehamn harbour, catch the passenger-only Klintehamn-Stora Karlsö Farje to the nature reserve one to three times daily from May to early September (adult/six to 15 years return 345/155kr, 30 minutes).