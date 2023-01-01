Stora Karlsö

Top choice in Gotland

This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large blue butterfly). For nature-lovers, it's well worth the travel time needed to get there. You can visit the island as a day trip (with 3½ hours ashore) or stay overnight.

From Klintehamn harbour, catch the passenger-only Klintehamn-Stora Karlsö Farje to the nature reserve one to three times daily from May to early September (adult/six to 15 years return 345/155kr, 30 minutes).

