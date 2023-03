The northern gate of Visby's city wall is a good entry point if you're short on time. Follow the wall in a southwesterly direction until you find the tallest rampart, (Langa Lisa – six storeys high), and then continue on past the Maiden tower and the Love gate (holding someone special's hand?) until you reach the gunpowder store called Kruttornet – that's the oldest section of the ramparts, built around 1150.