Around 20km north of Ljugarn on the island's eastern seabord, in the hamlet of Kräklingbo, Leonettes Konst & Keramik is home to Californian expat Dan Leonette and his highly regarded, idiosyncratic ceramics and art, created using techniques like Japanese raku and sawdust firing. Between 1pm and 3pm on most Thursdays in the summer, you can watch the master fire his wares (call ahead to ensure it’s on).

Workshops are also held according to demand.