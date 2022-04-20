Gotland

Overview

Situated off Sweden's southeastern coast, Gotland is the largest island in the Baltic Sea (2994 sq km in diameter). It is also one of the country's most beautiful destinations, its tranquil, sparsely populated landscapes almost haunting in their beauty. Archaeological finds attest to a human history that predates the Christian tradition, stretching back some 8000 years.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Bergman center, dedicated to the work of Ingmar Bergman, in Faro, Sweden.

    Bergmancenter

    Gotland

    The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…

  • Guillemots on the island of Stora Karlsö in Sweden.

    Stora Karlsö

    Gotland

    This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…

  • Gotska Sandön

    Gotska Sandön

    Gotland

    Isolated Gotska Sandön, with an area of 37 sq km, is an unusual island with lighthouses at its three corners, 30km of beaches, sand dunes, pine forest and…

  • Bungemuseet

    Bungemuseet

    Gotland

    Step back in time at the Bungemuseet, an open-air museum with 17th- to 19th-century houses, picture stones dating from AD800 and a historic playground. It…

  • Blå Lagunen

    Blå Lagunen

    Gotland

    This remote, flooded, former quarry really does have that tropical azure water, but it has two drawbacks: it's steep, deep and not great for kids; and in…

  • Gothem Kyrka

    Gothem Kyrka

    Gotland

    On the east coast, 34km from Visby, Gothem church is one of the most impressive in Gotland; the nave is decorated with friezes dating from 1300.

  • Leonettes Konst & Keramik

    Leonettes Konst & Keramik

    Gotland

    Around 20km north of Ljugarn on the island's eastern seabord, in the hamlet of Kräklingbo, Leonettes Konst & Keramik is home to Californian expat Dan…

  • Bungenäs

    Bungenäs

    Gotland

    Formerly a military base (and part of the adjoining land still is used by the military), this bizarre and wonderful collection of unexpected buildings by…

