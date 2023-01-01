Gotska Sandön

Top choice in Gotland

Isolated Gotska Sandön, with an area of 37 sq km, is an unusual island with lighthouses at its three corners, 30km of beaches, sand dunes, pine forest and a church. There’s a fantastic network of trails right around the island. Contact Gotska Sandön Accommodation to book the basic but rustic beds that are available on the island: bring all supplies with you.

Gotska Sandön Ferries run from Fårösund and Nynäshamn three to four times weekly when operating (895/1095kr return from Fårösund/Nynäshamn).

