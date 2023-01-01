Isolated Gotska Sandön, with an area of 37 sq km, is an unusual island with lighthouses at its three corners, 30km of beaches, sand dunes, pine forest and a church. There’s a fantastic network of trails right around the island. Contact Gotska Sandön Accommodation to book the basic but rustic beds that are available on the island: bring all supplies with you.

Gotska Sandön Ferries run from Fårösund and Nynäshamn three to four times weekly when operating (895/1095kr return from Fårösund/Nynäshamn).