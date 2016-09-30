Welcome to Northern Patagonia
Southbound visitors often bypass Northern Patagonia on a sprint to Torres del Paine, but its backcountry treasures are pay dirt to the adventurous traveler.
The mostly gravel Carretera Austral rumbles from Puerto Montt to Villa O'Higgins, some 1200km south. Ferry connections are required for northerly roadless stretches where mountains meet the sea. Though sections north of Coyhaique are now being paved, the iconic challenge of driving the rest still remains.
Top experiences in Northern Patagonia
Recent articles
Northern Patagonia activities
Coyhaique National Reserve from Puerto Chacabuco
We start our trip from Puerto Chacabuco and head towards Puerto Aysen, the second largest city in the Aysen region. We will then cross the Aysen River over the Presidente Ibañez Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in Chile. Then we drive to the east, along the road that connects Puerto Aysén City and Coyhaique, one of the busiest routes in the region. Along this road we can see the banks of Rio Simpson, surrounded by an evergreen forest along with the beautiful waterfall, Cascada La Virgen.We also visit the Rio Simpson National Reserve museum and observe the flora and fauna. Then we will go to the Coyhaique National Reserve where you take a short walk on the shores of Laguna Verde.We share a delicious picnic with traditional food from the Patagonian region, enjoying a panoramic view of the city of Coyhaique.It is recommended to be prepared for unexpected changes in the weather. Bring rain gear and comfortable shoes for your walks and excursions. Protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and sunscreen.
Private Tour of Puerto Aysén from Puerto Chacabuco
Start your trip from Puerto Chacabuco to Puerto Aysén City. You will see major attractions such as the Presidente Ibañez Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in Chile, and the handicraft markets located near the Aysén river. Then continue your trip to dead-water port a small fishing boat terminal. You will also get to see "Los Palos Bridge" which is an old suspension bridge. It is recommended to come prepared for unexpected changes in the weather. Bring rain gear and comfortable shoes for your excursion. Protect yourself from the sun with sunglasses and sunscreen. We Finish the trip in Puerto Chacabuco.
Half Day Soft Kayak Bariloche
Pick up at your hotel and transfer to Lopez Bay, distance 30 km/18 miles northwest from Bariloche city, driving along Nahuel Huapi lake shorelines. Our kayak guides we’ll give you a briefing about basic kayaking skills and safety instructions before launching the kayaks. Also we’ll provide you with all sea kayaking equipment such us: life vest, spray skirt, dry bags, ecc. Once in the water we will start paddling at the foot of Mount López overlooking Nahuel Huapi lake, then we will navigate a short narrow-calm river to get Moreno lake. During paddling you can discover Llao Llao Park close to the luxury LLao LLao Hotel & resort, circumnavigate “De los Clavos” Island, explore calm bays and take some breaks for photographing the wildlife, the spectacular landscapes or relax your mind in this paradise surrounded by the Andes in Northern Patagonia. After near 2 hs paddling in crystal clear water our vehicle will be waiting for a sightseeing tour along “Circuito Chico” with a short stop at “Punto Panoramico” arriving near 1:00 p.m in Bariloche down town.
South America Cruise - Ushuaia to Cartagena
The western coast of South America is stunning, as the landscape changes drastically from region to region. This 38-day cruise will find you exploring the best of the west coast aboard the G Expedition. Begin this incredible journey at the end of the earth in Ushuaia where you’ll sail north through incredible fjords and past glaciers before heading on up to the Caribbean coast in search of tropical islands hugged by turquoise waters. Everything South America is here: explore Machu Picchu, get lost inside the Darien Jungle, ride through the Panama Canal, and loads more. Prepare yourself for an adventure that will leave you with moments you’ll cherish forever.
South America Cruise - Ushuaia to Guayaquil
Looking to discover a different side of South America? Start by exploring its beautiful coastline aboard the G Expedition. This 28-day journey will introduce you to jaw-dropping landscapes. Cruise through the famed snow-peaked Chilean fjords, discover stunning national parks and remote coastal villages rarely visited by tourists, and get deep into the lush Darien Jungle. But what makes this cruise truly special is a scheduled three-day tour to Machu Picchu – you just can’t go to this part of the world without checking out one of the world’s most important ruins. Ready for the adventure of a lifetime? (Silly question. Of course you are!)