Verdant and pristine, this 2889-sq-km park encompasses vast extensions of temperate rainforest, clear rivers and seascapes. A remarkable forest-conservation effort stretching from near Hornopirén to south of Chaitén, Parque Nacional Pumalín was originally created by American philantropist Doug Tompkins. It was one of the largest private parks in the world prior to its donation to Chile in 2017. For Chile it's a model park, with well-maintained roads and trails, extensive infrastructure and minimal impact.

The park closed for several years after the 2008 eruption of Volcán Chaitén but reopened in 2011, adding a spectacular trail looking out to the new volcano. Fires are prohibited in the park.