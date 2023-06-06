Coyhaique

Simpson River Valley near Puerto Aisen and Coyhaique.

©byvalet/Shutterstock

The cow town that kept growing, Coyhaique is the regional hub of rural Aisén, urbane enough to house the latest techie trends, mall fashions and discos. All this is plopped in the middle of an undulating range, with rocky humpback peaks and snowy mountains in the backdrop. For the visitor, it's the launch pad for far-flung adventures, be it fly-fishing, trekking the ice cap or rambling the Carretera Austral to its southern end at Villa O'Higgins.

  • Reserva Nacional Coyhaique

    Reserva Nacional Coyhaique

    Coyhaique

    Draped in lenga, ñire and coigue, the 21.5-sq-km Reserva Nacional Coyhaique has small lakes and Cerro Cinchao (1361m). The park is 5km from Coyhaique …

  • Monumento Natural Dos Lagunas

    Monumento Natural Dos Lagunas

    Coyhaique

    Near Paso Alto Coyhaique on the Argentine border, this 181-hectare wetland reserve hosts diverse birdlife, including black-neck swans, coots and grebes…

  • Lago Elizalde

    Lago Elizalde

    Coyhaique

    One of many serene mountain lakes surrounding Coyhaique and great for trout fishing, kayaking or simply time at the beach. It's just 33km from Coyhaique…

