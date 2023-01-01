Monumento Natural Dos Lagunas

Near Paso Alto Coyhaique on the Argentine border, this 181-hectare wetland reserve hosts diverse birdlife, including black-neck swans, coots and grebes. It's an ecological transition zone from southern beech forest to semiarid steppe. Orchids abound. A short hiking trail goes to Laguna El Toro while a longer loop flanks the northern edge of Laguna Escondida. Near the entrance there's a self-guided nature trail (1km) and picnic area.

While the park lacks regular public transportation, Coyhaique's branch of Conaf may be able to offer suggestions for getting there.