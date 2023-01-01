Relatively unknown and not often accessed, Parque Nacional Hornopirén protects a lush wilderness of alpine terrain. It remains obscure mainly because there’s no public transportation and the park entrance is partially accessed on foot. Trails to and in the park are marked but at times hard to follow. The upside? It offers great scenery and backcountry escapes. If planning on making an overnight hike, check in with Conaf before departing town.

About 6km south of Hornopirén, the road forks. The right fork eventually leads to the end of the road at Pichanco. Continue walking another 8km from here along a faintly marked trail to the park's entrance. Three kilometers on, Lago General Pinto Concha has a pristine beach where wild camping is possible.