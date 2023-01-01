Cerro Castillo's basalt spires are the crowning centerpiece of Parque Nacional Cerro Castillo, a sprawling 1800-sq-km park located 75km south of Coyhaique. It earned national park status only in 2017, though park infrastructure has yet to catch up, and the most-used access points remain private property. The park boasts fine hiking in southern beech forest and open high alpine terrain. Its namesake, the 2700m triple-tier Cerro Castillo, is flanked by three major glaciers on its southern slopes.