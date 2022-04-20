The splendours of the Western Cape lie not only in its world-class vineyards, stunning beaches and mountains, but also in lesser-known regions, such as the wide-open spaces of the Karoo, the many nature reserves and the wilderness areas. Make sure you get out into these wild, less-visited areas for birdwatching and wildlife adventure, as well as pure relaxation under vast skies.

The Western Cape offers a huge range of activities, from sedate endeavours such as wine tasting and scenic drives to more hair-raising encounters such as skydiving and rock climbing.

The diverse mix of cultures in the region also begs to be explored. Khoe-San rock art is at its best in the Cederberg mountains, and there are some fine opportunities to learn about the fascinating culture of the Xhosa people.