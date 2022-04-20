This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…
Western Cape
The splendours of the Western Cape lie not only in its world-class vineyards, stunning beaches and mountains, but also in lesser-known regions, such as the wide-open spaces of the Karoo, the many nature reserves and the wilderness areas. Make sure you get out into these wild, less-visited areas for birdwatching and wildlife adventure, as well as pure relaxation under vast skies.
The Western Cape offers a huge range of activities, from sedate endeavours such as wine tasting and scenic drives to more hair-raising encounters such as skydiving and rock climbing.
The diverse mix of cultures in the region also begs to be explored. Khoe-San rock art is at its best in the Cederberg mountains, and there are some fine opportunities to learn about the fascinating culture of the Xhosa people.
- Babylonstoren
This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…
- La Motte
There’s enough to keep you occupied for a full day at this vast estate just west of Franschhoek. As well as tastings of the superb shiraz range, wine…
- Boschendal
This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing…
- Spice Route
Spice Route is known for its complex red wines, particularly the Flagship syrah. Aside from wine there is a lot going on, including glass-blowing…
- Spier
Spier has some excellent shiraz, cabernet and red blends, though a visit to this vast winery is less about wine and more about the other activities…
- AAvondale
This quiet spot in a gracious old homestead serves delectable, organically made wines. The formal tasting takes around an hour, or you can join a two-hour…
- WWest Coast Fossil Park
The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…
- WWalker Bay Nature Reserve
This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive…
- VViljoensdrift
One of Robertson’s most popular places to sip, especially on weekends. Put together a picnic from the deli, buy a bottle from the cellar door and taste on…
