Plettenberg Bay, or ‘Plett’ as it’s more commonly known, is a resort town through and through, with mountains, white sand and crystal-blue water making it one of the country’s top local tourist spots. As a result, things can get very busy, but the town retains a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and does have excellent hostels. The scenery to the east in particular is superb, with some of the best coast and indigenous forest in South Africa.
Plettenberg Bay
This very popular attraction helps rehabilitate wild monkeys that have been in zoos or private homes. The walking safari through a dense forest and across…
Plettenberg Bay
Operating since 2000, this was the first wine estate in the region. It's best known for its bubbly. Tucked away in the vines is the mezze-style restaurant…
Plettenberg Bay
This is one of the world’s largest free-flight aviaries with a 200-sq-metre dome over the forest and over 280 species of bird to spot. A combo ticket with…
Keurbooms River Nature Reserve
Plettenberg Bay
This riverine reserve is a glorious place to swim, angle, picnic or paddle. There are canoes to rent (R135 per day) or you can take a ferry trip down the…
