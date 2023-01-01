Walker Bay Nature Reserve

This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive Klipgat Caves, site of an archaeological discovery of Khoe-San artefacts. There are informative panels within the caves. The reserve is in two sections, though most people stick to the area just north of De Kelders. You can also access the park from Stanford and from Uilenkraalsmond, south of Gansbaai.