Kogelberg Nature Reserve

Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant species. Birdlife is prolific, wild horses live in the wetlands, and whales can be seen offshore. There are day hikes and overnight trails, and the reserve is used by mountain bikers; permits are required for all activities.

Bounded by the Kogelberg in the east and projecting 7.5km into the sea, the reserve abuts the villages of Rooi Els, Pringle Bay, Hangklip, Betty’s Bay and Kleinmond. The entrance lies about 60km east of Cape Town between Betty's Bay and Kleinmond on Rte 44. You’ll need your own vehicle to visit.