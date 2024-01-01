Stony Point Nature Reserve

Western Cape

Located on the site of an early-20th-century whaling station, Stony Point is a much quieter place to watch the diminutive African penguins than at the more famous Boulders Beach, across the other side of False Bay. The colony is at the western end of Betty’s Bay. It's signposted from Rte 44.

