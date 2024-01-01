Located on the site of an early-20th-century whaling station, Stony Point is a much quieter place to watch the diminutive African penguins than at the more famous Boulders Beach, across the other side of False Bay. The colony is at the western end of Betty’s Bay. It's signposted from Rte 44.
Stony Point Nature Reserve
Western Cape
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.95 MILES
This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…
27.95 MILES
This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…
28.15 MILES
Spier has some excellent shiraz, cabernet and red blends, though a visit to this vast winery is less about wine and more about the other activities…
20.31 MILES
Simon van der Stel’s son Willem first planted vines here in 1700. The buildings and elegant grounds have ravishing mountain views and a ‘stately home’…
Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve
22.63 MILES
This mountainous and forested reserve stretches from Jonkershoek in the west to Villiersdorp in the east, skirting the Theewaterskloof Dam. There are day…
18.75 MILES
The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…
5.4 MILES
Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…
25.03 MILES
Gangsterism is the blight of the Cape Flats, and this innovative living museum shows the treacherous path that too many in these communities follow into…
Nearby Western Cape attractions
1. Harold Porter National Botanical Gardens
2.34 MILES
These often delightfully empty gardens are well worth a visit. Paths explore the region's indigenous plant life – try the Leopard Kloof Trail, a 3km round…
5.4 MILES
Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…
17.79 MILES
A worthy stop on the Elgin wine route, offering fine wine, a pleasant country-style restaurant and mountain-bike trails (permits R80).
18.75 MILES
The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…
19.81 MILES
Offers tastings and lunch (mains R120 to R185) in its ubermodern winery decked out in hot pink and glass.
19.94 MILES
This picturesque winery is best known for its superlative pinot noir. As well as wine tasting, there are gentle walks through fynbos vegetation on the…
20.27 MILES
There's lots of info on whales, including daily audiovisual shows. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old Harbour Museum and the…
20.28 MILES
There's a mildly interesting collection of photos from the Hermanus of yore at this small museum. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old…