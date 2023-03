These often delightfully empty gardens are well worth a visit. Paths explore the region's indigenous plant life – try the Leopard Kloof Trail, a 3km round-trip walk leading through fern forests and up to a waterfall. You’ll need to pay a key deposit (R50) and get your key and permit before 2pm. Picnic spots are plentiful and there's also a tearoom. The gardens sit on the slopes of the Kogelberg at the eastern edge of Betty's Bay.