Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for kids (R115). The restaurant menu lists the local butchers, bakers, cheese makers and the like who supply the ingredients. It's 20km from Hermanus on the Hemel-en-Aarde road. Bookings essential for pairing experiences.