Old Harbour

Hermanus

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior view of Klipgat Cave in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve.

    Walker Bay Nature Reserve

    11.57 MILES

    This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive…

  • A zip line in Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve in South Africa.

    Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve

    25.97 MILES

    This mountainous and forested reserve stretches from Jonkershoek in the west to Villiersdorp in the east, skirting the Theewaterskloof Dam. There are day…

  • Waterkloof

    Waterkloof

    29.97 MILES

    The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…

  • FYNBOS. KNOWN FOR ITS HIGH PLANT DIVERSITY. CAPE FLORAL KINGDOM. KOGELBERG NATURE RESERVE. SOUTH AFRICA.

    Kogelberg Nature Reserve

    17.21 MILES

    Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…

  • Harold Porter National Botanical Gardens

    Harold Porter National Botanical Gardens

    18.74 MILES

    These often delightfully empty gardens are well worth a visit. Paths explore the region's indigenous plant life – try the Leopard Kloof Trail, a 3km round…

Nearby Hermanus attractions

1. Old Harbour Museum

0.05 MILES

This museum doesn’t have a lot going for it, but outside there’s a display of old fishing boats and the admission fee includes entrance to the more…

2. Whale House Museum

0.11 MILES

There's lots of info on whales, including daily audiovisual shows. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old Harbour Museum and the…

3. Photographic Museum

0.11 MILES

There's a mildly interesting collection of photos from the Hermanus of yore at this small museum. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old…

4. Fernkloof Nature Reserve

2.13 MILES

This 15-sq-km reserve is wonderful if you’re interested in fynbos (literally 'fine bush' – shrubby plants with thin leaves). There’s a 60km network of…

5. Bouchard Finlayson

2.71 MILES

This picturesque winery is best known for its superlative pinot noir. As well as wine tasting, there are gentle walks through fynbos vegetation on the…

6. La Vierge

3.22 MILES

Offers tastings and lunch (mains R120 to R185) in its ubermodern winery decked out in hot pink and glass.

7. Newton Johnson

3.61 MILES

As with other wineries in the region, the pinot noir really shines here. The real star, though, is the superb restaurant (mains R150 to R200), which…

8. Creation

7.69 MILES

Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for…