The harbour clings to the cliffs in front of the town centre and is the hub of Hermanus. You'll find three museums here: the Old Harbour Museum, Whale House Museum and Photographic Museum. There’s a permanent craft market in the square as well.
Old Harbour
Hermanus
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.57 MILES
This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive…
16.08 MILES
Taste the Jacksons pinotage here – a fine example of South Africa’s home-grown grape variety. There’s also charming self-catering accommodation available …
Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve
25.97 MILES
This mountainous and forested reserve stretches from Jonkershoek in the west to Villiersdorp in the east, skirting the Theewaterskloof Dam. There are day…
29.97 MILES
The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…
17.21 MILES
Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…
Harold Porter National Botanical Gardens
18.74 MILES
These often delightfully empty gardens are well worth a visit. Paths explore the region's indigenous plant life – try the Leopard Kloof Trail, a 3km round…
7.69 MILES
Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for…
2.13 MILES
This 15-sq-km reserve is wonderful if you’re interested in fynbos (literally 'fine bush' – shrubby plants with thin leaves). There’s a 60km network of…
Nearby Hermanus attractions
0.05 MILES
This museum doesn’t have a lot going for it, but outside there’s a display of old fishing boats and the admission fee includes entrance to the more…
0.11 MILES
There's lots of info on whales, including daily audiovisual shows. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old Harbour Museum and the…
0.11 MILES
There's a mildly interesting collection of photos from the Hermanus of yore at this small museum. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old…
2.13 MILES
2.71 MILES
This picturesque winery is best known for its superlative pinot noir. As well as wine tasting, there are gentle walks through fynbos vegetation on the…
3.22 MILES
Offers tastings and lunch (mains R120 to R185) in its ubermodern winery decked out in hot pink and glass.
3.61 MILES
As with other wineries in the region, the pinot noir really shines here. The real star, though, is the superb restaurant (mains R150 to R200), which…
7.69 MILES
