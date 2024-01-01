Birkenhead is one of the country's oldest microbreweries and one of its most scenic, with a lovely view of the Klein River Mountains. Sip your way through a tasting tray on the lawns in summer or grab a pint of English bitter next to the log fire in winter. It's just out of town on Rte 326 towards Bredasdorp.
Birkenhead Brewery
Western Cape
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.91 MILES
This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive…
28.37 MILES
Some 6km west of Greyton is Genadendal, the oldest mission station in South Africa, founded in 1738 and for a brief time the largest settlement in the…
3.99 MILES
Taste the Jacksons pinotage here – a fine example of South Africa’s home-grown grape variety. There’s also charming self-catering accommodation available …
29.59 MILES
Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…
10.85 MILES
Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for…
11.78 MILES
This 15-sq-km reserve is wonderful if you’re interested in fynbos (literally 'fine bush' – shrubby plants with thin leaves). There’s a 60km network of…
12.66 MILES
As with other wineries in the region, the pinot noir really shines here. The real star, though, is the superb restaurant (mains R150 to R200), which…
3.96 MILES
The cheese from this farm has become wildly popular – the aged Gruyère is particularly good. Taste and buy a selection of cheese and put together your own…
Nearby Western Cape attractions
