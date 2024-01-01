Birkenhead Brewery

Western Cape

Birkenhead is one of the country's oldest microbreweries and one of its most scenic, with a lovely view of the Klein River Mountains. Sip your way through a tasting tray on the lawns in summer or grab a pint of English bitter next to the log fire in winter. It's just out of town on Rte 326 towards Bredasdorp.

  • Exterior view of Klipgat Cave in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve.

    Walker Bay Nature Reserve

    8.91 MILES

    This coastal reserve has excellent hikes and is a prime birdwatching spot. The main attractions though, other than the ocean vistas, are the impressive…

  • Genadendal Mission Station

    Genadendal Mission Station

    28.37 MILES

    Some 6km west of Greyton is Genadendal, the oldest mission station in South Africa, founded in 1738 and for a brief time the largest settlement in the…

  • Stanford Hills

    Stanford Hills

    3.99 MILES

    Taste the Jacksons pinotage here – a fine example of South Africa’s home-grown grape variety. There’s also charming self-catering accommodation available …

  • FYNBOS. KNOWN FOR ITS HIGH PLANT DIVERSITY. CAPE FLORAL KINGDOM. KOGELBERG NATURE RESERVE. SOUTH AFRICA.

    Kogelberg Nature Reserve

    29.59 MILES

    Proclaimed in 1988 as South Africa's first Unesco Biosphere Reserve, the Kogelberg has incredibly complex biodiversity, including more than 1880 plant…

  • Creation

    Creation

    10.85 MILES

    Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for…

  • Fernkloof Nature Reserve

    Fernkloof Nature Reserve

    11.78 MILES

    This 15-sq-km reserve is wonderful if you’re interested in fynbos (literally 'fine bush' – shrubby plants with thin leaves). There’s a 60km network of…

  • Newton Johnson

    Newton Johnson

    12.66 MILES

    As with other wineries in the region, the pinot noir really shines here. The real star, though, is the superb restaurant (mains R150 to R200), which…

  • Klein River Cheese Farm

    Klein River Cheese Farm

    3.96 MILES

    The cheese from this farm has become wildly popular – the aged Gruyère is particularly good. Taste and buy a selection of cheese and put together your own…

