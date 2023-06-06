Garden Route

High on the must-see lists of most visitors to South Africa is the Garden Route, and with good reason: you can’t help but be seduced by the glorious natural beauty. The distance from Mossel Bay in the west to Storms River in the east is just over 200km, yet the range of topography, vegetation, wildlife and outdoor activities is remarkable.

  • Dias Museum Complex

    Dias Museum Complex

    Garden Route

    This excellent museum offers insight into Mossel Bay's role as an early stomping ground for European sailors. Named for 15th-century Portuguese explorer…

  • The Knysna Lagoon, Western Cape Province

    Knysna Lagoon

    Knysna

    The Knysna Lagoon opens between two sandstone cliffs known as the Heads – once proclaimed by the British Royal Navy to be the most dangerous harbour…

  • A gibbon sitting on a wooden fence in Monkeyland, Plettenberg Bay, South Africa.

    Monkeyland

    Plettenberg Bay

    This very popular attraction helps rehabilitate wild monkeys that have been in zoos or private homes. The walking safari through a dense forest and across…

  • Robberg Nature & Marine Reserve

    Robberg Nature & Marine Reserve

    Garden Route

    This reserve, 8km southeast of Plettenberg Bay, protects a 4km-long peninsula with a rugged coastline of cliffs and rocks. There are three circular day…

  • Goukamma Nature Reserve

    Goukamma Nature Reserve

    Garden Route

    This reserve is accessible from the Buffalo Bay road, and protects 14km of rocky coastline, sandstone cliffs, dunes covered with coastal fynbos (fine bush…

  • Botlierskop Private Game Reserve

    Botlierskop Private Game Reserve

    Garden Route

    This reserve contains a vast range of wildlife, including lions, elephants, rhinos, buffaloes and giraffes. Day visitors are welcome for a variety of…

  • Outeniqua Transport Museum

    Outeniqua Transport Museum

    Garden Route

    The starting point and terminus for journeys on the Outeniqua Power Van, this museum is worth a visit if you’re even remotely interested in trains. A…

The ocean view form the village of Brenton near Knysna, South Africa

Beaches

The Garden Route: South Africa's ultimate road trip

Dec 11, 2019 • 5 min read

