Embracing an exquisitely beautiful lagoon and surrounded by ancient forests, Knysna (pronounced ny-znah) is probably the most famous town on the Garden Route. Formerly the centre of the timber industry, supplying yellowwood and stinkwood for railway lines, shipping and house-building, it still has several shops specialising in woodwork and traditional furniture. The lagoon is popular with sailing enthusiasts, and there are plenty of boat trips on offer.
The Knysna Lagoon opens between two sandstone cliffs known as the Heads – once proclaimed by the British Royal Navy to be the most dangerous harbour…
Belvidere, 10km from Knysna, is so immaculate it’s positively creepy. But it’s worth a quick look for the beautiful Norman-style Belvidere church that was…
Millwood House is a mini complex of museums detailing Knysna’s history. It’s a quaint set of buildings dating back to the town’s booming timber era. This…
Reached by a turn-off along the N2 10km east of Knysna, Noetzie is a quirky little place with holiday homes in mock-castle style. There’s a lovely surf…
Since this region has plenty of wet weather, a rainy-day option is welcome. The main museum is a pleasant complex in a mid-19th century building that was…
South Africa’s oldest microbrewery occupies bright, new premises on the edge of the lagoon. You can join a tour or just taste its range of English-style…
The Featherbed Nature Reserve was completely devastated by wildfires in 2017. Tourism authorities were working to get the reserve up and running again…
There are lovely forest picnic spots, short walks through the forest and an 800m-long wheelchair-friendly path.
