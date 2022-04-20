Knysna

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Knysna Quays, Western Cape, South Africa

Getty Images

Overview

Embracing an exquisitely beautiful lagoon and surrounded by ancient forests, Knysna (pronounced ny-znah) is probably the most famous town on the Garden Route. Formerly the centre of the timber industry, supplying yellowwood and stinkwood for railway lines, shipping and house-building, it still has several shops specialising in woodwork and traditional furniture. The lagoon is popular with sailing enthusiasts, and there are plenty of boat trips on offer.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Knysna Lagoon, Western Cape Province

    Knysna Lagoon

    Knysna

    The Knysna Lagoon opens between two sandstone cliffs known as the Heads – once proclaimed by the British Royal Navy to be the most dangerous harbour…

  • Belvidere

    Belvidere

    Knysna

    Belvidere, 10km from Knysna, is so immaculate it’s positively creepy. But it’s worth a quick look for the beautiful Norman-style Belvidere church that was…

  • Millwood House

    Millwood House

    Knysna

    Millwood House is a mini complex of museums detailing Knysna’s history. It’s a quaint set of buildings dating back to the town’s booming timber era. This…

  • Noetzie

    Noetzie

    Knysna

    Reached by a turn-off along the N2 10km east of Knysna, Noetzie is a quirky little place with holiday homes in mock-castle style. There’s a lovely surf…

  • Old Gaol Museum

    Old Gaol Museum

    Knysna

    Since this region has plenty of wet weather, a rainy-day option is welcome. The main museum is a pleasant complex in a mid-19th century building that was…

  • Mitchell’s Brewery

    Mitchell’s Brewery

    Knysna

    South Africa’s oldest microbrewery occupies bright, new premises on the edge of the lagoon. You can join a tour or just taste its range of English-style…

  • Featherbed Nature Reserve

    Featherbed Nature Reserve

    Knysna

    The Featherbed Nature Reserve was completely devastated by wildfires in 2017. Tourism authorities were working to get the reserve up and running again…

  • Garden of Eden

    Garden of Eden

    Knysna

    There are lovely forest picnic spots, short walks through the forest and an 800m-long wheelchair-friendly path.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Knysna with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Knysna