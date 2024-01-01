Millwood House is a mini complex of museums detailing Knysna’s history. It’s a quaint set of buildings dating back to the town’s booming timber era. This is the main focus of the museum, though it also houses information on Knysna’s involvement in the Anglo-Boer War and details on the town’s founder George Rex.
