Robberg Nature & Marine Reserve

This reserve, 8km southeast of Plettenberg Bay, protects a 4km-long peninsula with a rugged coastline of cliffs and rocks. There are three circular day walks of increasing difficulty, but it’s very rocky and not for the unfit or anyone with knee problems! Basic accommodation is available at the spectacularly located Fountain Shack, which is reachable only by a two-hour hike. To get to the reserve head along Robberg Rd, off Piesang Valley Rd, until you see the signs.

You can also take a boat trip to view the peninsula – and its colony of Cape fur seals – from the water and even take a dip to see if the seals come for a closer look. Contact Offshore Adventures to book.