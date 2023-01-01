Goukamma Nature Reserve

This reserve is accessible from the Buffalo Bay road, and protects 14km of rocky coastline, sandstone cliffs, dunes covered with coastal fynbos (fine bush) and forest, and Groenvlei, a large freshwater lake. The nature reserve also extends 1.8km out to sea and you can often see dolphins (and whales, in season) along the coast. Goukamma was badly affected by wildfires in 2017 and remains closed until mid-2018.

There are day trails ranging from a two-hour forest walk to a 15km hike that takes you through the sand dunes. Permits can be obtained on arrival from the reserve's reception. Canoeing and fishing are great, and canoes can be hired (R30 per day).